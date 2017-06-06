Savior Chishimba in one-man protest at State House

UPP leader Dr Savior Chishimba on Monday staged a one-man protest at State House where he urged Zambians to wake up and resist President Edgar Lungu’s rising dictatorship.

Dr Chishimba who also extended his protest to Supreme Court, Lusaka City Council Mayor’s Parlour and Luburma Market, said it was unfortunate that under President Lungu, the country’s governance was over a glass of Whiskey.

The walk-by protest at State House started at 10:30 in the morning where he was protesting against alleged corruption and economic hardships under the PF leadership.

Dr Chishimba also called for government action in support of the evicted marketeers at Luburma Market.

The moment he reached the Presidential entrance overlooking Arakan Barracks, State House security personnel came out in their numbers – they included plain clothes and uniformed officers and walked with him close by until he reached Brentwood Drive.

After State House, Dr Chishimba proceeded to Supreme Court to demand that the maizegate tribunal be set up and he also demand for the release of incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

He said the scheme to shut down critical media was carefully calculated to get rid of institutions and individuals who were exposing the massive corruption in the PF government.

“It’s very unfortunate, the people of Zambia be wary that this dictatorship and transformation of Zambia from a functional democracy to a dysfunctional one and a rogue state is a deliberate scheme,” Dr. Chishimba said.

“Mr Lungu knew that he and his ministers have (done a lot of wrongs) over the past years of the PF reign together with recycled ministers serving in PF government. So knowing that their corrupt activities would be brought out, they had a scheme to cover that up.”

He said the destruction of a free press in Zambia was meant to cover the wrongdoing in the ruling party and government.

Dr Chishimba also charged that there was so much destruction of the Zambian economy through financial looting.

He said the PF had now resorted to getting rid of all whistle-blowers, including the international community.

The UPP leader said President Lungu would go in history as a leader who defended corruption and the corrupt.

Dr Chishimba said it was unfortunate that State House had been turned into a haven for corruption and drinking Whiskey.

“Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has lived up to his true prophetic meaning of his name. The prophetic interpretation of his name ‘Chagwa’ has had its fulfilment in the way he has mismanaged the country. He touched the presidency, yoga, anagwesa the dignity of the Presidency; he touched the judiciary, judiciary nayo yagwa; everything the man has touched has fallen, true to his name,” Dr Chishimba said.

“Our economy also Chagwa agwesa economy, Chagwa futi agwesa Zambia’s reputation in the African and international community. Everything that this man is touching is crumbling. Zambia is in practice a dictatorship under Chagwa, he has presided over corruption. There is no President in the history of Zambia who will be remembered for being a defender and promoter of corruption like Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He claimed that State House has become the centre of corruption and a centre to defend the corrupt in Zambia.

“If you look at what is happening now, it is governance over a glass of Whiskey. Whiskey mates are the ones deciding the fate of close to 20 million Zambian,” he said.

Dr Chishimba’s protest started at 10:30 hours with a solo walk to State House in protest against Chinese corruption in Zambia before staging another one at the Supreme Court at 10:45 where he demanded the setting up of a tribunal to probe Dora Siliya for suspected corruption in the Malawi maizegate scandal.

Around 11:00 hours, the UPP leader mounted another protest at Lusaka City Council Mayor’s Parlour against China Heinan’s 65-year lease of Luburma Market.

He later moved to Luburma Market where he mourned the woman who died as a result of pressure from China Heinan as well as protest against the eviction of affected marketeers at China Heinan Lubarma Market offices and met the Chinese management at the market.

He inspected the Market before meeting with the China Hainan Manager and made it clear that Zambia has been sold by the MMD and PF, put together adding that the deal is horrible and in conflict with the law.

Dr Chishimba told Journalists that one Zambian female who works for a Chinese had just been fired without benefits today after working for two years.

She had a shortage of K149 in cashing and her Chinese employer had initially confiscated her cell phone over the same shortage.