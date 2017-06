UK-based Zambian nurse dies. A Zambian nurse based in the UK Jacqueline Kolala employed at Newham hospital collapsed in the kitchen at her work place.

She later died in hospital.

The Zambian government has been informed of Ms Kolala who once worked at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Zambia before relocating to the UK.

Her family has also been informed.