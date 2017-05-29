Stop selling anointing oil-Sumaili Government has urged the church to stop the sale of anointing oil and holy water, a practice which has become rife in some churches.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili described the sale of anointing oil and holy water as a manipulation and a total abuse of the ordinary people.

“Selling of anointing oil and holy water it’s theft, its criminal, stop selling to unsuspecting people. The power is from God; God is using you [pastors] as a vessel, freely you have received from God and freely you must give,” she said.

Speaking in Livingstone on Friday during a meeting with members of the Livingstone pastors fellowship, Reverand Sumaili said prophets who sell anointing oil and holy water are taking advantage of some desperate people.

She said it is unfortunate that Zambians are being manipulated and pay colossal sums of money to prophets in exchange for miracles, anointing oil and holy water.