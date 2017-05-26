UPND leadership should apologise for parading poor naked old women and drunk youths-Kamba WHY SHOULD MUTALE NALUMANGO, GARRY NKOMBO AND OTHERS HAVE THEIR CLOTHES ON WHILE THEY PARADE POOR NAKED OLD WOMEN AND DRUNK YOUNG MEN BEFORE THE CAMERAS? ASKS LUSAKA YOUTH PROVINCIAL CHAIRPERON KENNEDY KAMBA.

Lusaka, Zambia – United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mrs. Mutale Nalumango and her counterpart and Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s successor Garry Nkombo should apologize to the nation for parading naked poor old women and desperate drunk young men.

It is immoral that Mrs. Nalumango and Hon Nkombo had their clothes on while their rented crowd was asked to remove their clothes all to drive a political point on criminal charges being faced by Hichilema.

We are shocked that a fellow woman and a mother for that matter had no sense of shame in asking her fellow women to address for the cameras simply because they are poor.

We are calling on the Church and women movement in the Country to condemn these cheap political manoeuvres orchestrated by Mrs Nalumango. Maybe it could have made a difference had she joined in the stripping together with her Mazabuka MP counterpart Garry Nkombo.

We call on all Zambians of goodwill to condemn these levels of desperation by the UPND to the extent of stripping our mothers of their dignity, all because they are poor. Where was Mrs Mutinta Hichilema, Ms Martha Mushipe, and other women in the UPND to lead this procession? Are they more of women and mothers than the old women they paraded naked yesterday?

We demand that Mrs. Nalumango personally apologizes to our mothers!

Signed by:

Kennedy Kamba

Kennedy Kamba

PF Provincial Youth Chairperson – Lusaka Province