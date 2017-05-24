Zambia finish runners-up at Korea 4-nations Zambia finished as runners up at the Four-Nation Under-20 Invitational Tournament in South Korea after thumping Honduras 4-1 on Thursday.

Hosts Korea emerged winners thanks to a superior head to head record over Zambia after the two teams finished with six points.

Both teams scored seven goals each and conceded five each but Korea were champions because they beat Zambia 4-1.

On Thursday, Enock Mwepu’s brace propelled Beston Chambeshi’s Junior Chipolopolo side to a 4-1 win over Honduras with Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda scoring the other goals.

This win helped Zambia recover from Monday’s 4-1 loss to Korea.

The African champions started the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador on Saturday before being humiliated by the Koreans.

Meanwhile, Korea on Thursday lost 2-0 to Ecuador having beaten Honduras 3-2 in the opener on Saturday.

Zambia are warming up for the forthcoming Under-20 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Korea in May-June.

Zambia will tackle Portugal, Iran and Costa Rica in Group C of the Junior World Cup.