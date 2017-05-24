17 die in night bus accident 17 people have died on the spot while 48 others sustained injuries and are admitted to Mumpashya and Katondwe Mission Hospitals respectively in an accident which happened on Great East Road.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the sad development saying the accident happened between Luangwa Market and Luangwa Bridge at about 21 08 hours after the driver of the Scania bus registration number ABP 6303 belonging to Kapena Transport which was Eastern bound failed to negotiate a curve making the bus to overturn.

Among the dead are three juveniles, six male adults and eight female adults. The driver of the bus is among the 48 injured.

The bodies are being transported to the two above mentioned hospital mortuaries.

“We appeal to members of the public who could have relatives on the bus to travel to Luangwa to help in identifying the bodies of the deceased,” Mrs Katongo said. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Next Post » Comment: