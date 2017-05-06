Keith Mukata, girlfriend arrested POLICE in Lusaka has arrested Chilanga Member of parliament Keith Mukata together with his wife Charmaine for allegedly shooting dead their security guard.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo disclosed in a statement yesterday that Namakau Kwenda ,63, of Lusaka’s Ngombe township, an employee of Men in Black Security Company was shot dead at at house number 4 Alex Masala close in Rhodes Park which is the office of AKM Legal Practitioners, the law firm belonging to Keith Mukata.

Facts are that around 00:40 hours, patrons at Spice Restaurant next to AKM Legal Practitioners heard some gun shots from the premises of AKM Legal Practitioners and when they went out they heard Keith Mukata shouting for help that someone had been shot and that the assailants had run away.

“We received a report of murder which occurred today 6 May 2017 at around 00:40 hours at house number 4 Alex Masala close in Rhodes Park in which Namakau Kalila Kwenda, 63, of Ngombe Township was shot dead,” she said.

Ms Katongo said after hearing a gunshot the patrons became suspicious and called police officers who later rushed to the scene and found the deceased lying in the corner of the yard just next to the gate.

She said the premises was searched and an empty cartridge and a pistol with 6 rounds of ammunitions was picked from the scene.

She said one of the bullet was in the chamber while five were in the magazine which was found in a basket in the boot of the motor vehicle BMW registration number BCA 7262 charcoal grey in colour.

“The pistol and empty cartridge have been picked for forensic examination and the body of the deceased has been taken to UTH Mortuary awaiting postmoterm,” she said.

She added that Keith Mukata , 45, of Kasupe in Lusaka West constituency and his wife Charmine Mukata ,37, have since been detained in custody charged with murder.

Meanwhile inspector general of police Kakoma Kanganja has dispelled rumours being peddled on social media that his mother was beaten over the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

He further dispelled rumours that he was unwell and seeking medical attention from a witchdoctor in Mwinilunga.

“This is a total falsehood, I am enjoying very good health in Lusaka and my old mother is very well with no scratch at all. Please ignore the rumours. Right now I am in my office,” he said.

Police have also dispelled reports circulating that Mr Michael Nsofwa working under Lusaka Division had been retired in public interest.

Ms Katongo said the details about Mr Nsofwa were incorrect because he was not Deputy Commissioner of Police and he was still actively working in his same office therefore the propaganda being peddled lacked foundation.

