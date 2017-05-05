Ministry will not issue license for marijuana medical use – Chilufya Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says his Ministry will not issue any license for the cultivation and use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Dr Chilufya has told Q news that as the licensing authority; his ministry is not ready to issue any license as currently the end to end encryption for marijuana from cultivation to processing for its medicinal value is nonexistent.

He has since advised all persons interested to get licenses for the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes to engage with the technical people on the end to end encryption for now.

Dr Chilufya stated that once the end to end encryption is established, the ministry will announce so that interested persons can come forward to submit their details so that they can be given licenses.

In March this year, Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo told parliament that it is mandatory that one obtains requisite lawful authority to enable them cultivate cannabis for medicinal purposes, failure to which one commits an offence even if it is for medicinal purposes. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: