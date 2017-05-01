Imperialists sponsored UPND–ANC youths Neo-imperialists who sponsored the United Party for National Development (UPND) in their failed bid to take over power are behind falsehoods in some international media that there is political instability in Zambia, a visiting official from South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) has charged.

Sifiso Mtsweni, who is ANC national executive committee member, says South Africa’s ruling party has full confidence in Zambia’s democracy.

“Various governments in the southern African region sent their independent monitors here during the country’s elections that saw President Lungu emerge victorious. So where is this fuss coming from? It is from the neo-imperialists that want a regime change,” Mr Mtsweni said.

Mr Mtsweni was speaking yesterday during a Patriotic Front’s interactive forum.

Two others, namely Admire Mahachi, of ZANU-PF in Zimbabwe, and Gugulethu Gwananda of ANC, were also in attendance.

Mr Mtsweni says ANC is aware of a scheme by some rich neo-imperialists that want to undermine the will of the people by pushing for regime change to suit their agenda.

“Those who seek to undermine the will of the people must be dealt with firmly. The sovereignty of our countries suffer from external politics. They sponsor opposition political parties to push for a regime change,” he said.

Mr Mtsweni said Zambia must continue to be a country of law and order, and anyone who wants to bring confusion must be dealt with firmly.

He said the UPND behaves in a thuggery and criminal manner, and government must not tolerate it.

“Do not bow down to imperialist forces. Look at what happened to Libya, Egypt, Tunisia and those nations in the north. Now they have come to target us in the SADC region. Stand up against them,” Mr Mtsweni said.

Mr Mtsweni said he was shocked to find a tranquil and peaceful country when some media houses have painted a bleak picture.

Meanwhile, Mr Mtsweni says he will lobby the South African government to refurbish the houses which their freedom fighters once lived in.

“Lusaka is a special place for South Africans. We want some of these houses to be symbols of tourism,” he said.

And Gugulethu Gwananda of ANC says young people must stand up and defend President Lungu.

"Youths must voice out. There can be nothing for us without us. So stand up for your President and speak for him because he means well for this country," Ms Gwananda said.