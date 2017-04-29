KBF withdraws motion to impeach LAZ boss Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has withdrawn the motion to impeach Linda Kasonde and the current LAZ executive.

This was after the motion failed to get support from majority of LAZ members present during this morningâ€™s Extraordinarily General Meeting.

The majority of LAZ members debated against the impeachment motion, saying they would rather be disbanded by parliament than be cowed down by threats from politicians.

Mr Bwalya then said that he was withdrawing the motion in the spirit of unity.

LAZ President Linda Kasonde who chaired the meeting still allowed the motion to go ahead but Mr Bwalya, the mover of the motion then proposed that the matter is taken to arbitration.

After debates, he withdrew the motion.