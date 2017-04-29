HH’s Lawyers and State agree on a preliminary inquiry into the treason charge The Lusaka Magistrate Court has adjourned to May 4th, 2017 the treason case involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others.

The decision was made after the State informed Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba that it is not opposed to the defence application for the court to constitute a preliminary inquiry in the matter.

The State said they have agreed with the defence to adjourn the matter to the mentioned date.

A preliminary inquiry is a process that allows a court to sample the evidence in the matter in order to ascertain the validity of the charge.

The suspects will remain in custody as they wait to appear in court.

Earlier, Magistrate Simusamba had threatened to stop allowing people in the gallery if they continue disturbing the court process.

This was after Magistrate Simusamba temporarily stopped proceedings in order for those who did not have chairs to be removed from the court.

The Magistrate further said he will not allow the harassment of the court officers and Journalist in his court room.