President Lungu wishes KK a happy 93rd birthday President Edgar Lungu President has sent his heartfelt birthday message to First Republican President Dr. David Kenneth Kaunda on his 93rd birthday which falls today.

In his message to Dr. Kaunda, President Lungu has thanked God for sustaining the first Republican President for many years and wished him many more happy returns.

The President has paid glowing tribute to Dr. Kaunda for the immense sacrifices that he and with his fellow freedom fighters made to attain Zambia’s political emancipation.

The President has hailed Dr Kaunda as a living icon who should be emulated by the young generation by embracing the good values that he has always stood for, of loving God and loving fellow neighbours.

President Lungu advised the nation not lose sight of the unity and love that the First Republican President has always preached under the One Zambia One Nation motto, if peace and stability is to continue.

The President has said the selfless attributes of Dr Kaunda not only contributed to Zambia’s political freedom but to the emancipation of other countries in the region and beyond.

The President observes that Dr. Kaunda had placed the bar high hence the country’s recognition by the international community as a beacon of peace and stability.

"On behalf of the Zambian government, the people and indeed on my own behalf, we join you, Your Excellency in celebrating your 93rd birthday. We thank God for sustaining you all these years and pray for more blessings upon you. We are proud of your achievements for this country. Please accept my warm personal best wishes for good health and many more happy years," the President said.