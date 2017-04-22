Stop pilfering medicines-Lungu warns health workers President Edgar Lungu has sternly warned health workers across the country against engaging in the pilferage of drugs and medical supplies.

President Lungu said Government was spending colossal sums of money to procure drugs and other medical supplies meant for patients at various health centres.

He said Government has continued to ensure the availability and accessibility of adequate, quality, safe and affordable medicines and medical supplies.

“Let us please avoid a situation where patients are subjected to buying their own medicines due to shortages in these facilities,” he said.

He was speaking in Lusaka yesterday when he commissioned a Matero Level 1 hospital in Matero Township just a few days after commissioning the Chilenje Level 1 Hospital.

President Lungu said both Matero and Chilenje Hospitals were upgraded at a total coast of K200 million financed by the government of Japan though the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

He said Government will ensure the new facilities functioned effectively by guaranteeing accountability and rational use of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies.

Mr Lungu said this would be achieved through appropriate leadership and government structures, morden information management system, sustainable health financing including adequate drugs and medical supplies.

The upgraded Matero Hospital that has been operational since August last year impressed the President as it recorded a reduction in numbers of cases being referred to higher level hospitals from 1,390 last year to 284 this year.

“I am also pleased to note that since its upgrade, Matero hospital is now able to conduct surgical operations. The first quarter of 2017 a total number of 194 surgical procedures were performed with 75 being female,” he said.

He said the development had resulted in to the decongestion of the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and the Levy Mwanawasa general Hospitals where such cases were normally referred.

Meanwhile, Mr Lungu announced that Chipata, Kanyama and Chawama clinics are also earmarked for upgrade to Level 1 hospitals and that works on of increasing bed capacity by 1000 at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital had commenced.

“Let me take this opportunity to warn everyone that I will not tolerate any encroachment onto the lands reserved for such public infrastructure development. So, don’t mess with me on that one, “he said.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima said for Zambia to continue to achieve further development, in the sustainable manner the heath sector, the strengthening of the health sector was important.

He said Japan had conducted cooperation in the health sector of Zambia in specific fields as maternal and child health, HIV/Aids and other infectious diseases by constructing health facilities such as the Matero and Chilenje hospitals.

And Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya commended President Lungu's unwavering support to the health sector through the continued to recruitment of human resources, improved drug supplies and infrastructure development.