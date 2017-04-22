Indian protest to release HH fake ZAMBIA’S High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga says no Indian national has protested at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi calling for the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mrs Kapijimpanga says the pictures circulating on social media are a total fabrication as the Zambian Mission was not aware of such a protest.

In a media release obtained from First Secretary for Press (designate) at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, Bangwe Naviley, Mrs Kapijimpanga says Government the Republic of India and the Zambian Government and the citizenry at large have continued to enjoy warm harmonious relationships.

She says this can be evidenced by several collaboration in the fields of Education, Health, Commerce, Science and Technology to name but a few.

Mrs Kapijimpanga has since urged all well meaning Zambians to ignore the falsehood as it is generated by those fanning the machinations of negative propaganda about Zambia. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: