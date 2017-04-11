HH arrested, charged with treason Zambia’s leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been arrested and charged with treason.

Treason in Zambia carries a death sentence.

Mr Hichilema is in detention at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka.

The latest development on the UPND leader is that has charged to with treason.

According to his lawyers, no interrogation will take place.

The lawyers confirmed that Mr Hichilema will remain at the police college waiting to be taken to court and then the be deposited into prison.