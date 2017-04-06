Tuku is coming to Zamfest! Zambeef’s Zamfest festival goers are assured of a great line up of music and entertainment as iconic African musician Oliver Mtukudzi joins several happening artists on stage come 8th April, 2017.

The Zimbabwean star, affectionately known as Tuku to his fans, has risen to become one of the continent’s most inspirational artists with songs that resonate with the ordinary man. The artist who is popularly known for tracks such as Neria andTodii among others has a unique approach to music which has now come to be known as ‘Tuku music’.

“Oliver’s music is unique and is some of the most original works to come out of Africa and he has inspired a great many artists and people across the continent. And that’s what the whole event is about- inspiring and showcasing the best of Zambia and our heritage; from the team work in the various competitions, to the mingling over food and the launch of the e18hteam DVD and so on,” said Zambeef Joint Chief Executive Officer, Dr Carl Irwin.

Tuku’s leading act will be backed by the country’s hottest music artists, including Pompi, Wills, Cactus Agony, Maureen Lilanda and Sebastian Dutch among others. Festival goers can also look forward to plenty of laughs with comedians K-Star and Kapembwa on the ground.

Zamfest also promises the most exciting chefs from across Africa, 50 world class pop-up restaurants, more than 100 international and local types of cuisine to sample, the best of local and international music acts, and a wide selection of local and exotic beverages. Other event day competitions will include a football match, a Best Braai competition and an attempt at breaking a world record, yet to be disclosed.

“There is something for everybody and as for football fans, they can look forward to the face-off between the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) team and a professional team led by AFCON 2012 star and former National team Captain Christopher Katongo. We are really excited and looking forward to seeing people come in numbers,” said Dr Irwin.

Zambeef will be furthermore be launching the e18hteam DVD chronicling the nation’s love of soccer and captures the passion, excitement and national pride of the Zambian football team, and charts the fortunes of the national Chipolopolo team – from the lows of the 1993 Gabon air crash to the highs of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory.

The e18hteam documentary is the work of producer, Ngosa Chungu and Spanish writer, director and co-producer Juan Rodriguez-Briso towards which Zambeef invested K1.5 million in support.

Zambeef has a long association with football. Its Zamleather division makes the popular Kaleza Z-12 model leather soccer boots, the first to be locally designed and manufactured in Zambia. Zamleather is also home to the Alive & Kicking employment-generation project that manufacturers quality leather soccer balls that carry health messages and are distributed to under-privileged teams nationwide.

Throughout its history Zambeef has supported a number of football teams playing in leagues and at community level, and has groomed footballers at the grassroots including AFCON 2012 squad member James Chamanga. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Entertainment Previous Post Next Post » Comment: