PF members to submit to ICC consultation Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General (SG) Davies Mwila has urged PF members who have failed to submit to the exercise of consulting on whether Zambia should leave or remain part of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to do as their reasoning dictates the outcome.

In a statement unveiled to the media today, Mr. Mwila said some stakeholders including Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Politicians have been calling for the halting of the consultations spearheaded by the Ministry of Justice on grounds that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has allegedly taken a position not to leave the ICC which many stakeholders accuse of only targeting African leaders.

Patriotic Front (PF) boss also noted that such people have further argued that spending money on the exercise of consulting Zambians is a waste of resources because President Lungu has allegedly already decided not to withdraw from the ICC.

Mr. Mwila has since assured Zambians that President Lungu is a sincere leader whose loyalty to the common cause is unquestionable, adding that President Lungu has democratic credentials which make him value dialogue and consultations such as the on-going consultation exercise regarding the ICC.

He stated that President Edgar Lungu as a democrat leader will never impose his will on Zambians.

Mr Mwila noted that it seems some civil society personalities and politicians are now trying to turn President Lungu into a dictator who uses the pretext of saving money to deny citizens their right to be part of important decision making processes such as the one at hand.

Mr. Mwila also noted that PF was aware of some people in Zambia who want to promote the One Party mentality where the desires of the party in Government carries the day and people are excluded from vital decision making processes.

He also took advantage of the briefing to announce that he has appointed Sunday Chanda as PF Media Director Information and Publicity who will head the media directorate under his office at the Secretariat.

"I have appointed Sunday Chanda as PF media director with immediate effect after numerous consultations within our party" Mr. Mwila said