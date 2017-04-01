SA to construct Hydro-power plant A SOUTH AFRICAN firm is in discussions with Zambian authorities to construct us$1.2bn hydro-power plant on Luangwa River in Eastern Province.

A delegation from MDH South Africa (Pty) Limited is in Zambia to marshal support from relevant government departments and agencies for an ambitious power project.

Zambian High Commission in South Africa Press Secretary Nicky Shabolyo disclosed this to the Sunday Times of Zambia in a press statement.

Mr Shabolyo said MDH South Africa has proposed what they are calling the NdevuGorge Power Project which is planned on the Luangwa River with a generation capacity of 235 Mega Watts.

He said the project is planned as a “multi-use” asset, which apart from the hydro power capacity, will also allow for primary irrigation-based agriculture around the lake.

Mr Shabolyo noted that this access to irrigation coupled with the careful planning of the relevant agricultural crops could have a transformative economic development effect on an area that has been

largely devoid of social and economic developmental activity.

“The lake further offers aquaculture development opportunities, especially Tilapia and Kapenta. It is also foreseeable that the creation of a lake in such a pristine natural area would catalyse a

multitude of tourism based opportunities including hotels and lodges, as well as lake-based activities such as Tiger fishing.” he said.

Mr Shabolyo said the additional water should also have a positive effect on conservation activities of the area and this is specifically included in the planning phases of the project.

And MDH Project Director Zander Van DerWalt said he is impressed with the support that has been pledged by Zambian authorities from the meetings held in Lusaka so far.

Mr DerWalt indicated that his company was ready to start feasibility studies in a couple of weeks once authority was granted.

“It is critical that local communities are the primary beneficiaries of such developments. We would, therefore, like to invite the Government of Zambia to walk with us down this road to establish this

project as a beacon of hope in illustrating the nexus of commercial opportunities for private capital.” he said. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: