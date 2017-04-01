MOD targets 108, 002 males for circumcision THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has targeted108, 002 males for voluntary circumcision in all provinces.

MOH spokesperson Kennedy Malama said 1st April 2017 to 12th May 2017 has been set aside as the period for voluntary medical male circumcision.

Dr Malama has since appealed to the public to take advantage of the campaign period.

In a media statement, Dr Malama advised alleged the public do dismiss the myth that circumcision leads to impotency.

Dr Malama said males should seek professional medical advice on circumcision instead of listening to rumours concerning the practice.

He said male circumcision prevents the transmission of HIV from females to males by at least 60 percent.

Dr Malama said male circumcision also reduces the risk of males’ transmitting human papilloma virus (the virus that causes cervical cancer in women) to females.

He said there were more benefits than harm in practicing circumcision by males as the act improved the well-being of a nation.

Dr Malama said the ministry was disheartened by people who shun from such important programmes.

He urged males to be part of the voluntary circumcision period which will help them learn more on the benefits of circumcision.

Dr Malama said prevention of diseases was better than curing them as treatment of any disease was costly and time consuming.