Condom distribution in schools condemned THE Basic Education Teachers of Zambia (BETUZ) and some concerned parents have roundly condemned the planned distribution of condoms in secondary schools.

BETUZ spokesperson Kakunta Kabika said the planned distribution of condoms in schools by a named civil society will erode the morals of pupils and is a contradiction to Christian and moral values on abstinence.

Mr Kabika said distribution of condoms in schools will indirectly be supporting sexual indulgence among pupils.

He said it was disheartening that the cultural trends were being subdued by the so called modern trends which were being championed by civil societies.

He said instead of distributing condoms to pupils, civil societies should come up with a number of decent ways of teaching teenagers about sexuality.

He said distribution of contraceptives in schools will awaken the desire in pupils to practice sex.

He said pupils should be taught that abstinence is the only way to abstain from premature sex.

And Ester Mwangala a representative for the Parents Committee of Kamwala Secondary School in Lusaka said the distribution of contraceptives in schools encouraged immorality among the pupils.

Ms Mwangala feels that the exercise will only encourage pupils to indulge in sexual activities which can lead to unplanned pregnancies.

“If condoms are distributed some pupils will start engaging in sexual activities that will distract them from studies,” she said.

“Our morals have been shut down by such trends there is no way distribution of condoms can stop teenage pregnancies it will just add up to immoral decay in secondary schools,” she said.

And the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said President Edgar Lungu has been explicit on upholding morals of citizens especially the youths.

Reverend Sumaili said distribution of condoms in schools will be going against the presidential assertion on upholding morals.

‘If there any civil society trying to advocate that it has no blessing from both government and the country as a whole because distributing condoms in schools is permitting children to engage in sexual activities before marriage, she said. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: