Five Heads of state expected in Zambia Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba has disclosed that five Heads of State are expected to visit Zambia between May and August this year.

Mr Kalaba said the Heads of State expected to visit Zambia are from Togo, Madagascar, Rwanda, Ghana and South Africa.

He said the continued visit by various African Heads of States to Zambia is a clear indication of the sound leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Kalaba said African leaders have seen that Zambia is a strong ally that is committed to promoting peace and democracy in the region.

Mr Kalaba was speaking to journalists at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport this morning after seeing off Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariem Desalegn.

Mr Desalegn who left the country after concluding his three days state visit was seen off by his counterpart President Edgar Lungu, Mr Kalaba, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe among other senior government officials.

Defence and Security Chiefs were also present to see off the the Ethiopian Prime Minister who is also the leader of the Ethiopian government.

Prior to his departure, Prime Minister Desalegn was accorded a 21 gun salute before inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Zambia Army.

And Mr Kalaba described Mr Desalegn’s visit to Zambia as monumental.

Mr Kalaba said Mr Desalegn’s visit has opened trade volumes between Ethiopia and Zambia.

He said various trade agreements were discussed and that Ethiopia will soon open its Embassy in Zambia.