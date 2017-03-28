Zambia Police seeks INTERPOL to track M’membe Newspaper owner Fred M’membe who is on the run following the Lusaka Magistrates Court issuing a warrant for his arrest over several crimes, Zambia Police Service said yesterday.

This was confirmed by Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri.

Mr M’membe is on the run following the Lusaka Magistrates Court issuing a warrant for his arrest for alleged impersonation and disobeying lawful court orders.

In an interview with the Daily Nation yesterday, Mr Phiri assured that INTERPOL was already pursuing Mr M’membe who was reportedly hiding in a named foreign country.

He said that Mr M’membe would be tracked down from wherever he was hiding by specialized security officers.

Mr Phiri expressed confidence that with the involvement of INTERPOL, Mr M’membe would soon be brought to book.

“The way Mr M’membe is on the run and reportedly hiding in a named foreign country, INTERPOL is now pursuing him since it’s beyond our jurisdiction. He will be tracked down wherever he is hiding and will be brought to book,” he said.

Mr Phiri also reiterated that Mr M’membe would be arrested immediately he stepped foot on the Zambian soil.

Meanwhile, according to the warrant of arrest directed to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, Mr M’membe is said to have concealed properties of the Post Newspaper (in liquidation) contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr M’membe is also said to have prevented the production of books or papers relating to the property or affairs of the Post Newspaper (in liquidation).

"You are commanded in the name of the President forthwith to apprehend the said Fred M'membe and produce him before the court at Lusaka Magistrates Complex," the warrant of arrest read in part.