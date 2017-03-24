HH and GBM to hold a Rally in Kanyama UPND Lusaka province officials have notified the Zambia police that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba will on 2nd April, 2017 hold a public rally at Twashuka grounds in Kanyama.

According to a letter received by the Zambia police and made available to the Media, the UPND will talk more of issues affecting the nation.

And the UPND leaders will also thank the people for voting for them in the last elections.

Twashuka grounds has a capacity of over 10 thousands and the UPND says it has already marshals to maintain law and order.