I have nothing against Fred Mmembe-Lungu President Edgar Lungu has said that he had no hand in the liquidation of the Post Newspapers Limited and has nothing against its former managing editor Fred M’membe.

The President said that he has more important national duties to perform other than settling scores with any company or individual.

The Head of State was speaking last night at Swaziland’s Royal Villa when he met Zambians living in that country.

The President was responding to a question from Oliver Mutambekwa, a Zambian citizen living in Swaziland who wanted to find out the authenticity of social media reports that he was behind the liquidation of the Post Newspapers Limited.

President Lungu said he is not the type of a leader who would use his position to deal with anyone.

He said the reasons for the closure of the Post newspaper are well known and that the PF nor himself are anywhere near and wondered why he was being dragged in the matter.

President Lungu also cautioned Zambians living in the diaspora not to believe everything they read on social media as they will end up misleading themselves.

The Post newspaper was in November last year placed under compulsory wind up by the Lusaka High Court and prominent Lusaka lawyer Lewis Mosho from Lewis Nathan Advocates was appointed provisional liquidator.