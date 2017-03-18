DEC arrests a Medical Doctor for having counterfeit dollars The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested a 54 year-old Medical Doctor of Lusaka for being in possession of more than $84, 000 United States Dollar counterfeit notes.

In a Press statement to Lusaka DEC Public Relations officer Theresa Katongo said Daniel Konga Maswahu, 54, a Medical Doctor of Kabwata Township was arrested for being in possession of $84, 100 United States Dollar counterfeit notes in $100 Dollar bills. The suspect was arrested at a named Shopping Mall in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, the Commission has in various parts of the country arrested six (06) people for unlawful cultivation and trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Ms Katongo said those arrested and jointly charged include Pascali Simfukwe, 26, a Lorry Boy of Chiyanga village in Nakonde District and Jack Mumbi, 23, also a Lorry Boy of the same abode for trafficking in 12 sachets of heroin.

She said the two suspects were arrested during a raid in Chiyanga village.

Also arrested is Noel Mambwe, 44, a Small Scale Farmer of Chanda village in Serenje District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 489kg and Moffat Mparabzi, 45, a Small Scale Farmer of Shamuzinga village in Mumbwa District for trafficking in 15.2kg of loose cannabis.

In Luapula Province the Commission has arrested Bwalya Kasanda, 72, a Small Scale Farmer of Mwansankana village in Chipili District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 503.674kg and Chrispin Chola, 45, a Small Scale Farmer of Bolobolyo village in Samfya District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 128.32kg, and for trafficking in 5.831kg of loose cannabis.

And the Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit on the Copperbelt has arrested a 48 year-old business woman for receiving stolen property and aiding and abetting contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Mavis Kapekanshiku a business woman of 24 Kerk Street Kempton Park in Johannesburg South Africa on dates unknown but between 1st February, 2017 and 3rd March, 2017 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown in the Republic of South Africa did hack into the Zambia Postal Services (ZAMPOST) Swift Cash Business System and generated transactions amounting to K19, 620. 00.

Whilst in South Africa, Kapekanshiku instructed her niece to collect K9, 950.00 from ZAMPOST Kitwe office where K2, 270 was sent to the said suspect in South Africa via Western Union while K6, 876.00 was sent to a Priscilla Asomani in Accra Ghana. The remaining K9, 670. 00 was fortunately blocked by ZAMPOST before it could be withdrawn.

All suspects will appear in court soon.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced that all public service vehicles operating in Zambia will be mandated to have seat belts in line with Statutory Instrument No. 79 of 2016: The Road Traffic (Seat Belt and Child Car Seat) Regulations, 2016

RTSA Spokesman Fred Mubanga said the Minister of Transport and Communications issued the Statutory Instrument (SI) on Seat Belt and Child Car Seat. SI No. 79 of 2016 and is one of the SIs that existed under the repealed Roads and Road Traffic Act chapter 464 of the Laws of Zambia and has now been re-promulgated under the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

Mr Mubanga said SI No. 76 of 2016 gives a grace period of six months for all vehicles that do not have seat belts, to be fitted with seat belts and that SI No. 76 also prohibits the importation of vehicles that are not fitted with seat belts.

“Therefore, no vehicle without a seatbelt will be allowed to operate as a PSV after the six months grace period had come to an end on 30th June 2017. This law will also require owners of panel vans (commonly known as Hiace buses) to ensure that their vehicles are fitted with seat belts,” he said.

Mr Mubanga said all Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators are urged to ensure that all buses are fixed with seatbelt by 30th June 2017.

He said seatbelts reduces the severity of and injury or a person dying from an accident by 50 per cent.

"Any person who fails to comply with the Regulation is liable upon conviction in the case of a first offence to a fine not exceeding one thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, or to both," he said.