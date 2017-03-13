Zambia’s celebrate Under 20 AFCON win Football fans went in a frenzy throughout the country and in Lusaka one of the two venues for the 2017 under 20 Africa cup of nations final came to a standstill as scores of fans took to the street to celebrate Zambia’s historic win of the junior under 20 Africa cup of nations title.

A check by a ZNBC News crew that went around Lusaka found fans celebrating the win by the under 20.

And in Kasangula and Great North roads were packed with fans as they waited to catch a glimpse of victorious under 20 football team.

Meanwhile, other fans took to the street to celebrate the victory through song and dance.

And some fans expressed happiness towards the country’s victory.

Meanwhile under 20 coach Beston Chambeshi says he is proud to have won the continental trophy for the first time.

Chambeshi has also paid tribute to President Edgar Lungu, FAZ, his technical bench, players and football fans for delivering for Zambia.

And Senegal under 20 Coach Joseph Koto says his team put in their best but Zambia was too good.

Meanwhile, when asked for a comment on his players allegedly use of suspected juju, Koto said he is not aware of any use of such by his players.

Senegalese players on more than two occasion been qought using suspected juju in the under 20 Africa cup of nations tournament which Zambia hosted.

In a semi-finals game against Guinea, one of Senegalese players was spoted giving his colleague suspected juju as he was being substuted while in the final against Zambia, substitute Ibrahima Ndiaye was spotted throwing an object in Zambia’s goal resulting in confusion and later a yellow card.

Zambia beat Senegal 2-nil to win the maiden Africa cup of nations under 20 tournament.

The junior Chipolopolo boys scored through Patson Daka in the 16th minute and Edward Chilufya in the 35th minute.

Zambia’s goal minder Mangani Banda was voted man of the tournament while Patson Daka won the man of the tournament award.

Zambia has bagged 250, 000 U.S dollars for winning the tournament.

In the third place play-off played earlier at the same venue Guinea defeated South Africa 2-1 to finish as Bronze medalists.

All four semi-finalists have automatically qualified for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Korea Republic from 20 May to 11 June.

The draw for the Fifa U-20 World Cup will be conducted on Wednesday, March 15. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: