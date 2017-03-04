Regina Chiluba put to rest REGINA Chiluba, widow of the late second Republican president Frederick Chiluba was yesterday put to rest at Lusaka’s Leopards Hill Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has granted Mrs Chiluba, 55, who passed on Sunday last week, an official funeral.

Hundreds of mourners, who included senior Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and leaders of opposition political parties converged at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka to pay their last respects to Mrs Chiluba.

Among the notables was Finance Minister Felix Mutati, Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davis Mwila, former vice-president Enock Kavindele and Brigadier-General Godfrey Miyanda, among others.

Others were United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Mwamba, Christian Democratic Party leader Danny Pule, former first ladies Maureen Mwanawasa and Christine Kaseba Sata.

Speaking during the Church service, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili described Mrs Chiluba as an enterprising, hardworking and a successful business woman of repute.

She said Mrs Chiluba had a desire to serve ordinary Zambians as demonstrated through her entry into a political career when she started as an official at constituency level before attaining the position of national women chairperson for the MMD.

“As a wife to the second president, Dr Fredrick Chiluba, Mrs Regina Chiluba will be remembered for the support and commitment she gave to her husband during the period he was battling with court matters and illness,” Reverend Sumaili said.

Speaking earlier, Zambia’s ambassador to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba described the late Mrs Chiluba as a strong pillar who stood resolute and strong as a supportive spouse to her husband.

Mr Mwamba, who took over as Dr Chiluba’s spokesperson during his legal challenges said his loyalty to the couple of Dr and Mrs Chiluba was tested.

“In ten years that Dr Chiluba was in court, whether it was raining, hot, cold or windy, Mrs Chiluba was always with us,” he said.

In giving the sermon Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) overseer Bishop Peter Ndhlovu described Mrs Chiluba as one woman who knew her God as her source of strength.