Zambia withdraws Recognition of Western Sahara Rabat – Zambia has reiterated its decision to withdraw its recognition of the self-proclaimed Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, an entity established by the Algeria-backed Polisario front in February 1976.

The announcement was made by Zambia’s Foreign Minister Harry Kalaba on Saturday.

“I reiterate my statement made on July 9, 2016 in Rabat,” Zambia’s top diplomat told Morocco’s official news agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

During a visit to Rabat last July, Mr Kalaba had announced his country’s decision to withdraw its recognition of the so-called SADR and cut all ties with it.

In his interview with MAP, the foreign Minister reiterated that his country “supports the efforts of the United Nations to help the parties find a long-lasting solution to the conflict over the Western Sahara.”

“Zambia seeks to contribute in a constructive way in these efforts by adopting a position that is neutral and open to the concerned parties and supporting an efficient dialogue,” he added.

The Zambian Foreign Minister went to add that his country believes that “Morocco’s return to the African Union affords the African family an opportunity to push for this question, which has lasted for a long time, towards a peaceful solution in a spirit of African consensus, dialogue and mutual respect.”

The announcement was made less than a month after Morocco’s return to the African Union and few days following King Mohammad’s official visit to Zambia.

During the visit, King Mohammed VI and Zambia’s President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, chaired the signing of 19 partnership agreements between the Morocco and Zambia. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Comment: