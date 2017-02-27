President Lungu Toasts Junior Chipolopolo Victory President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Junior Chipolopolo for the 1-0 victory against Guinea under-20 national team of the Group A opening match in the Africa Cup tournament played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.

The President is happy that the Zambia under-20 national team has started on a good note and encouraged them to even work extremely hard ahead of the upcoming matches.

President Lungu has urged Zambians that as host of the AFCON under-20 tournament, support should not only be provided to the Junior Chipolopolo but also to the visiting teams.

The President is confident that the Junior Chipolopolo will again make the country proud.