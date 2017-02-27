President Lungu Mourns Regina, Hickey President Edgar Lungu has said that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of late Second Republican President Mr Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba’s widow Regina who died today after an illness.

In a statement released to the media today by State House, the President described Mrs Chiluba as a strong and supportive spouse who firmly stood by the late President.

President Lungu also extolled Mrs Chiluba’s tremendous contribution to the success of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy(MMD)particularly in mobilising the women to rally behind the former ruling party.

The President has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Chiluba and Chifunda families and urged them to find fortitude in the Almighty God as they mourn.

“Her passing away is not only a great loss to her family but also to the entire nation and particularly the womenfolk. On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the President has regretted the passing away of Mr Errol Hickey, a pioneer in the development of Zambia’s first private radio broadcasting.

The President hailed Mr Hickey for his ingenuity and unwavering commitment to take radio broadcasting to the level that it is in the country today.

President Lungu has said Mr Hickey an icon in the media industry will not only be missed by the media fraternity but also the entire country.

The President has extended his profound condolences to the bereaved family and wished them God’s solace and strength as they go through this trying moment.

“On behalf of Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, we commiserate with the bereaved family. May the Soul of Mr Hickey rest in peace,” the President said.

And Government has released the following statement

STATEMENT BY HON. KAMPAMBA MULENGA, MP, MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DEATH OF MRS REGINA CHIFUNDA CHILUBA

Government has learnt with sadness the death of Mrs. Regina Chifunda Chiluba.

Mrs. Chiluba who was widow of the late Second Republican President Dr. Fredrick Chiluba died at UTH in Lusaka this afternoon after battling with cancer.

Mrs. Chiluba was former Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Women’s Chairperson. She worked tireless to mobilise the party at all levels.

Government conveys heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the passing on of Mrs. Chiluba.

We ask the Lord God almighty to strengthen the bereaved family during this trying period.

Hon. Kampamba Mulenga, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON