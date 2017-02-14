Man Commits Suicude for Failing to Clear K300 Debt A male adult identified as Boyd Mulabanya aged 36 of white Village near Mpika Weighbridge in Muchinga Province committed suicide yesterday for failing to clear a K300.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the incident, Mrs Katongo stated that that the deceased got a credit of K300 from one of the residents on 08th February, 2017 whom he promised a goat the same day he got the money.

After failing to meet the obligation, Mulabanya went into hiding and when he showed up home, he was reminded by his wife to pay back the money to the person he owed but he instead committed suicide.

In another peculiar incident police have announced that a male adult aged between 38 and 40 nicknamed Sam Jobek died yesterday, 12th February, 2017 after collapsing at Intercity bus terminus when he wanted to go answer the call of nature.

“This happened at about 02 00 hours when he wanted to go to answer a call of nature but he fell down and died. The deceased was initially taking alcohol beverage in one of the makeshifts at intercity,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She said the body was currently lying at UTH mortuary awaiting post-mortem as police suspect poisoning.