Pastor preys on kids POLICE in Chisamba have arrested a 49-year-old Pastor of Zambia Assemblies of God Africa ( ZAOGA) for allegedly defiling five girls aged between 10 and 14 years, two who are his own daughters.

Central Province Police Commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi confirmed the arrest of Pastor Daniel Mbewe when he allegedly defiled his latest girl, a 14 years old grade six pupil of Mwayasunka Primary school.

Commissioner Kamukoshi said the incidents occurred between January 2017and February 2017 at Kelly compound of Chisamba which is manly occupied by Zambeef workers where Mbewe is employed.

“I can confirm an arrest was made for Daniel Mbewe for alleged defilement and the first reported victim sustained painful injuries on her private parts,” Ms Kamukoshi said.

Pastor Mbewe was handed over to Chisamba turnoff Police station on Thursday 9th by Zambeef’s Chief Security Officer Luis Chimbili after parent’s of the three victims lodged a complaint against Mbewe.

Mr Chimbili said he handed the clergyman to the law enforcers after the Pastor openly admitted having committed the crime and pleaded for lenience.

It was during the time when a complaint from his own home was made accusing Pastor Mbewe of defiling two of his own daughters.

The clergyman is apparently new in Chisamba from the Copperbelt and is said to be in a habit of wooing young Chisamba girls with money before sexually molesting them.

One of the parents to the victims who preferred anonymity said he was disappointed with the molestation of his daughter especially that the man responsible was a well known clergyman in the area.

“I want justice to take its course because it’s my daughter involved here and I am happy that the police have locked him up,” he said.

Police suspect the number of victims might be more than 10 but that others might have deliberately chosen to keep mute about their encounter with the pastor.