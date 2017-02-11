Kanyama to be upgraded THE Ministry of Local Government has engaged a number of cooperating partners for a two-year pilot project to upgrade Kanyama Township at a cost of K5million.

Among the cooperating partners that the ministry has engaged in the slum upgrading project are UN Habitat, the World Bank, Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Germany and Irish Embassies.

The Ministry is also implementing the slum upgrading project through the Lusaka City Council (LCC).

LCC public relations manager Mulunda Habeenzu said the pilot project under the partnership started with the re-planning of roads in Kanyama, drainages and solid waste management.

Mr Habeenzu said the LCC had since legalized 25 informal settlements in Lusaka which were targeted for upgrading focusing on service provision of roads, drainages and solid waste management.

“We have started with Kanyama because it is densely populated and has a lot of challenges like communicable diseases,” he said.

Mr Habeenzu said the upgrading project would improve the living standards of the people of Kanyama.

He further said if the Kanyama pilot project which had a three-kilometer drainage being worked on succeeded, then the upgrading project would spread to other slum areas in the city.

And Civic Forum on Housing and Habitat Zambia (CFHHZ) executive director Grace Mtonga said the initiative by government to upgrade slums would help address an array of health problems that the majority poor urban dwellers face.

Ms Mtonga said upgrading of slums project should start with the respective communities contributing to the attainment of its objectives. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: