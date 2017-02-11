Hands off judiciary -YALI

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has condemned opposition political parties for continued attacks on Judges handling political cases.

YALI governance adviser Isaac Mwanza said it was disheartening for political parties to maliciously condemn the Judiciary whenever it passes judgment against them.

He said YALI was aware that no government institution was immune to criticism but only positive criticism must be tolerated to making these institutions do a self introspection and better its practices.

Mr Mwanza said the Subordinate and High Courts have performed exceptionally well in handling civil and criminal cases before them with the High Court performing better in its adjudication of political cases such as Parliamentary petitions.

“ We have no doubt the Supreme Court is in better hands of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima whom the public still share its utmost confidence in,” he said.

He however said his organisation was looking forward to the time when the Court of Appeals would become operational.

He said Parliament should consider constitutional amendments to provide for arrangements where the Supreme Court would be sitting as the Constitutional Court when a constitutional matter was filed before it.

He explained that the proposed re-arrangement would help remove the current arrangement which required for separate Judges at the Constitutional Court when we already have qualified Judges at the Supreme Court.

He however said if the public was to appreciate the works of the judiciary, necessary reforms should be made to further open up the courts to the public.

“For instance, the media must be allowed to freely cover live proceedings from the Courts and analyse them without having to worry about contempt proceedings,” he said.