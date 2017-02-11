Collapsed houses not our baby-MCA THE Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) says that the ongoing works on the drainage system in Mazyopa was not the cause of the disaster in which several houses in the area collapsed due to floods

MCA outreach and communications manager John Kunda said it was unfortunate that most residents in Mazyopa were claiming that the houses collapsed due to millennium challenge’s drainage system project.

In an interview during the week, Dr Kunda said contrary to the resident’s claims, the project once completed will help mitigate the negative impact of the floods in the area.

He said there was no direct cause and effective relationship between the affected houses and the ongoing works.

“The engineers have done the assessment and they have discovered that there is no relationship between the collapsing of the houses and the works going on. In fact the houses are not even in the corridors of our works,” he said.

Dr Kunda also observed that if no intervention was made Mazyopa will always be at a risk of flooding so in order to mitigate that 2.6 kilometres to protect the residents.

He said that over the years the area has been experiencing floods that’s the reason why it was included it because initially it was not catered for.

Dr Kunda said as such with or without millennium challenge’s intervention currently, thearea was still prone to flooding.

He noted that only when the drainage system is complete will the flooding problem be a thing of the past for the residents in the area.

Dr Kunda however, advised the residents not to dump garbage in the drainage was the project is complete.