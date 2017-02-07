Flood leaves Choma households homeless About 100 households in Choma’s Overspill and part of Zambia Townships have been left homeless after their houses were flooded following a heavy pour.

A check at the affected houses in Overspill area, revealed that the people watched in disbelief as to what could have befallen them while their houses were flooded.

Efforts for the residents to save some of the household properties, daily supplies all proved futile as their belongings including beds were all submerged.

Some residents remained in indoors trying to remove the water but that did not yield anything and were left stunned as the water levels kept on rising and they ended leaving the houses.

One of the affected residents Angela Siabasimbi said the area had drainage on Masuku road but the contractor who was working on the road blocked it hence the flooding in the area.

“We used to have a drainage here but ever since they started working on this road it was blocked I have been to the council to request that it be unblocked but nothing has been done,” she said.

Choma District Commissioner (DC) Sheena Muleya accompanied by Mayor Javen Simooloka assured the residents that her office would engage the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to find a solution to the problem in the area.

“We have conducted a physical check the situation is sad, we really need to find a lasting solution to this problem,” Ms Muleya said.

She said the culverts at the main drainage was smaller and needed to be replaced to avoid re-occurrence.

Choma Mayor Javen Simooloka attributed the flooding to lack of a drainage system in the area.

“This problem may continue that is why we will need the DMMU to come in because the residents are at a high risk of water contamination. We are lucky no one has died,” she said.

And Councillor Navy Moonga in charge of the ward said the affected households were in Overspill, Zambia, and part of Zimbabwe Townships.