Don’t wait to be killed-ZNWL advises couples Couples in abusive relationships should not wait until it is too late, ZAMBIA National Womens’ Lobby (ZNWL) has advised.

Board chairperson Beauty Katebe has urged citizens to embark on a vigorous campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV) especially against men.

She said last year the country was plagued with several incidences of GBV leading to deaths mostly perpetrated by women on their male counterparts.

She said it was sad to note that even this year GBVs against men has continued as evidenced by the alleged killing of Auto Force proprietor Reeves Malambo by his girlfriend, Shabu Benos, 38 of Lusaka’s Ibex Hill who has been jointly charged with her brother, Mumba Mutanuka, 32.

Ms Katebe said if cases of killings different sexes were to end , there was need for members of the public to forge links to fight the scourge.

She said the increase in domestic GBV in the country was of great concern to the organisation.

“We therefore, urge members of the public to be vigilant and report suspected cases of GBV to relevant authorities. The latest incidences where two adults and a child died also call for the public to become more involved in the fight against GBV,” she said.

She challenged those in abusive relations to end the relationships instead of waiting until the last minute.

Ms Katebe called GBV victims to engage relevant authorities such as the Police Victim Support Unit for legal advice.