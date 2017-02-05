Concourt sets Feb 21 for Lungu eligibility hearing THE Constitutional Court has set 21 February 2017 for hearing of the application by four opposition political parties to declare President Edger Lungu as an eligible presidential candidate for 2021elections.

Justice Margaret Munalula will hear the matter in which four party leaders are seeking the court’s interpretation of article 106, sub article 13 and 6 of the president’s tenure of office.

The matter involvers Christian Democratic Party (CDP) president Daniel Pule, Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) president Wright Musonda New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda and Citizens Democratic Party (CDP) leader Robert Mwanza as applicants and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka as respondent.

The quartet applied in support of grounds that

President Lungu’s election of 20 January 2015 did not constitute a term of office according to article 106(b) of the constitution of Zambia Amendment No. 2 of 2016.

The leaders further stated in their application that President Lungu’s first term of office commenced on 13th September 2016 when he was sworn in as president for a term of five years and that he was eligible to stand in 2021 of other future elections.

President Lungu declared that he was constitutionally eligible to stand in the 2021 general elections at South Downs airport in Kalulushi recently.