Introduce Girl child phone line to tackle sex abuse THE Non-Governmental Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has called on government to introduce the girl-child phone line to enable pupils report sex abuses.

NGOCC Board chairperson Sarah Longwe says it was important for government and school owners to implement ways of protecting a girl child in schools.

Ms Longwe said female pupils were vulnerable and could not openly speak out when abused by teachers or anyone.

She said school administrations should not only have matrons for counselling but also see to it that cases of abuse were reported.

Ms Longwe said if some teachers happened to be perpetrators of such activities it was very hard for pupils to open up for fear of being victimised.

She said phone line would help female pupils to express themselves and call authorities anytime they faced abuse.

She said abuse of female pupils has brought a number of emotional breakdown and challenges in the life of the victims.

Ms Longwe called for relevant authorities to institute massive checkups of the abuse and challenges that most female pupils face in schools.

"If such cases of abuse are brought to light it is imperative for authorities to think beyond the box and implement workable methods of helping the girl-child," she said.