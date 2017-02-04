EX ZNFU BOSS NGULEKA DIES Former Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and World farmers Organisation (WFO) president Dr Evelyn Nguleka has died.

Dr Nguleka 46, died yesterday at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) at around 16: 30 hours where she had been admitted since Wednesday.

Current Zambia National Farmers Union president Jervis Zimba confirmed Dr Nguleka’s death to Sunday Times in a telephone interview adding that details on the cause of her death will be communicated later after a meeting with the family of the deceased.

Dr Nguleka served as the ZNFU president and tendered in her

resignation letter in September last year when the drug enforcement commission (DEC) apprehended her and the union’s director Ndambo Ndambo for alleged misappropriation, fraud and theft of the funding to the institutions.

She at the same times stepped down as president of the World Farmers Organisations (WFO)