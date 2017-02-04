Employ ex-convicts-PRISCA PRISONS Care and Counselling Association (PRISCA) Executive Director Godfery Malembeka has called on government to start employing qualified ex-convict regardless of their past records.

He said transformation of the prisons service to a correctional institution was meaningless if citizens continued to view ex-convicts as being iredeemable.

Dr Malembeka said there was abundant evidence of ex-convict who have reformed hence the need to end the stigma and absorb them into society.

He explained that Government was losing expertise because qualified ex-convicts went to work in other countries because the Zambian government was not ready to re-employ them.

“If an ex-convict is qualified, government should be able to employ them and not stigmatise them,” he said.

Dr Malembeka further called on the Justice Minister to state the status of the legal and justice sector reforms commission.

He said he was concerned that two years after the commission started sitting, no report of its conclusion had been released.

Dr Malembeka explained that many organisation made submissions to the commission which he was confident if implemented would greatly improve the justice system in the country.

"PRISCA like many other Zambians were happy to be given a platform to express themselves on issues surrounding the criminal justice system through the named commission," he said.