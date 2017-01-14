UTH PHARMACY AT UTH CLOSED THE Ministry of Health has closed a private pharmacy at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and ordered closure of all private pharmacies operating within public health institutions country wide.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Kennedy Malama said the move was meant to ensure essential medicines were available within the hospitals and clinics.

Dr Malama noted that private pharmacies operating within the public institutions should be discouraged to help improve the medicine delivery of public hospitals.

He said Government will make sure that all medicines were available in public health institutions as well as ensure health services were improved.

He said Government was determined to strengthen operations in all public hospitals in order to create better services within public hospitals.

When contacted, Dr Malama said closing of the Ridgeway Pharmaceuticals was a deliberate move by Government to strengthen the dispensing of medicine at the institution.

"We have made a decision to discourage private pharmacies in our public health institutions to ensure there is an improvement in availability of medicine within the institutions," he said.