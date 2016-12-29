Zambia’s inflation drops to 7.5%, to close the year in single digit Zambia has closed 2016 with a 7.5 percent inflation rate in line with the Bank of Zambia’s projection of a single digit inflation rate.

December 2016 has closed at 7.5% from 8.8% recorded in November 2016.

Central Statistical Office (CSO) Director John Kalumbi during the December monthly bulletin release explained that the 7.5 year on year inflation means that on average, prices increased between December 2015 and December 2016.

Mr. Kalumbi noted that the annual food inflation rate stood at 7.8% as at December 2016 from 9.2% recorded in November 2016 while the annual non food inflation rate stood at 7.1% from 8.3% recorded in November 2016.

Mr. Kalumbi has attributed the decrease in the annual food inflation rate to decreases in the inflation for fillet steak, live chicken, imported cooking oil, table salt and dressed chicken.

Mr. Kalumbi said that, of the total 7.5 annual inflation rate, food and non alcoholic beverages products accounted for 4.1% while non food products accounted for 3.4%.

Mr. Kalumbi said that Lusaka province had the highest provincial contribution of 2.2% while Western Province had the lowest contribution of 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the national economy in the first half of 2016 grew by 4 percent with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) standing at 60.4-billion kwacha.

Mr Kalumbi said the 4 percent is an increase compared to the 3.3 percent the same period last year. Mr Kalumbi added that his office is now able to compute quarterly GDP projections.

Mr Kalumbi said Information Communication Technology which is the fastest growing sector at 40.2 percent is also the highest GDP contributor at 1.2 percent.

He said the ICT growth was mainly as a result of promotional products by the three mobile service providers which saw an increase in data usage and number of minutes for voice calls. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: