Over 230 flee DRC for Zambia A total of 233 refugees from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Zambia (DRC) have so far entered Zambia following the political instability that has characterised that country.

However, the Zambia Red Cross Society says about 400 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have so far received humanitarian assistance in the last few days.

ZANIS reports that Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Chileshe Mulenga said the country has continued to record an influx of refugees from the DRC into Zambia through various border posts.

Dr Mulenga said the highest number of 151 refugees entered Zambia on December 21, 2016 through Sumbu, Mpulungu and Kaputa border posts of Northern and Luapula provinces respectively.

He said the Office of the Commission for Refugees is working closely with all the law enforcement agencies to screen the refugees from the DRC before placing them in the designated refugee centres.

And Dr Mulenga expressed hope that the political instability in the DRC will be resolved peacefully and timely for the benefit of the people.

Dr Mulenga said Zambia and DRC have for a long time continued to enjoy cordial relations and therefore the current political instability in the DRC is of great concern.

He said this is not the first time that Zambia is hosting the refugees from the DRC and other neighbouring countries and called on Zambians to respect and honour human rights of refugees.

Dr Mulenga has also called on the international community, especially the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Zambia Red Cross Society to help the refugees from the DRC to settle peacefully in the country.

However, the Zambia Red Cross Society says about 400 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have so far received humanitarian assistance in the last few days.

Zambia Red Cross Society Communications and Public Relations Manager Bruce Mulenga confirmed to ZANIS in Lusaka today that the Society has established transitory camps with Emergency Response Materials in Kipushi, Kakoma, Chiengi, Kaputa, Nsumbu, Mpulungu and Nchelenge districts.

Mr. Mulenga explained that the humanitarian assistance includes food aid and non-food aid such as blankets, mosquito nets and immediate medical support.

And from Kaputa district in Northern Province, ZANIS reports that over thirty-five Congolese nationals mainly from Moba in Katanga region of Eastern Congo have entered Zambia to seek asylum.

Kaputa District Commissioner, Mulenga Fube said the district is conducting both security and health screening on the asylum seekers before they are accepted in the country.

Mr Fube said that the district which borders Congo DR has been receiving asylum seekers almost on a daily basis adding that the number is likely to increase.

The District Commissioner further revealed that Chief Kaputa has since provided the Congolese nationals with temporal shelter during their stay in Zambia.

And in Mpulungu , district authorities have disclosed that 47 asylum seekers from Congo and Burundi have been received and are in transit to Maheba refugee camp.

Mpulungu District Commissioner Dennis Sikazwe said that all the asylum seekers will be taken to Maheba refugee camp because the district does not have capacity to accommodate them. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: