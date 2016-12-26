PF will go for the general conference -Lungu President Edgar Lungu has said that the Patriotic Front (PF) will go for the general conference when time comes and all leaders will re-contest their positions.

In an interview with ZNBC, the President said that PF is not like some parties that are insisting that they already have credible and reliable leaders and hence no need for elections.

President Lungu said that the general conference will give the party a new lease of life because democracy demands that elections are held after a specific period even at party level.

The President further said that the PF remains united and will not be distracted from its focus on development by people venting their anger and ambitions of taking over from him in 2021.

President Lungu said that he has heard sentiments from the media on the perceived friction in the PF which he says is a small element but insists that the party is united.

The President also told ZNBC news in an interview that Zambia was on course and has good leadership in place focusing on economic development and uniting the country.