Low sperm count among Zambians attributed to STIs A Gynaecologist and fertility specialist has attributed the increasing low sperm count among Zambian men as a result of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and HIV.

Dr Edward Tamale-Sali who operates at a newly-established In Vetro Fertilisation (IVF) clinic in Lusaka said statistics at the clinic indicated that most men who seek medical attention of infertility caused by low sperm count have had a history of STIs which eventually blocks the sperm ducts.

“Although there are other causes like mumps, hernia operations un-descended testicles and accidents or trauma on the men’s private parts, the STI are still the main cause of low sperm count cases in men,” he said.

Dr Sali also disclosed that the number of men who had infertility problems was on the rise.

He however revealed that the infertility levels was higher in the women standing at over 60 percent compared to men who are currently at 30 percent.

Dr Sali said women had a higher number of causes that would lead to infertility compared to men.

He cited abortion, fibroid operations, premature menopause, and STI as some of the causes of infertility in women.

The Gynaecologist cautioned young women against rushing to the surgical knife to have the fibroid removed as that had a negative effect on the fallopian tubes.

“Most of these surgical procedures end up blocking tubes in women making it difficult or impossible for them to conceive before specialist fertility treatment,” he said.

On artificial insemination, Dr Sali says his clinic offers the service but only to couples whose husbands had HIV or low sperm count.

“There is a new technology that cleans up the sperms to get rid of the HIV virus before artificially inseminating it into a woman,” he said.

He says single women without partners who would sign as sperm donors would not be served at the new clinic on ethical grounds.

“Every child would one day want to point at the father, so we cannot do that procedure without the woman telling us who is donating the sperm,” he said.

So far, the Lusaka IVF and Fertility clinic has conducted more than 10 artificial inseminations six of which had been confirmed successful.