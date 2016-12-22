No racism at Horse Shoe Restaurant –Joyce Nonde
Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko says investigations have revealed that there is no racism at Horse Shoe Restaurant in Lusaka contrary to reports in some sections of the media.
Mrs. Simukoko has since called for the arrest of Mika Mwambazi a member of the public for alarming the nation.
She says many teams have been sent to the affected area to investigate the matter.
Speaking after meeting management and workers in Lusaka today, Mrs Simukoko said racism is as bad as tribalism as it can breed into war.
She has emphasised that the place is still conducive for everyone.
Mrs Simukoko has disclosed that the Ministry of Labour has directed management to put workers on permanent jobs.
She also said management has been directed to employ a registered human resource person to handle other labour related matters.