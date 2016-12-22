No racism at Horse Shoe Restaurant –Joyce Nonde Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko says investigations have revealed that there is no racism at Horse Shoe Restaurant in Lusaka contrary to reports in some sections of the media.

Mrs. Simukoko has since called for the arrest of Mika Mwambazi a member of the public for alarming the nation.

She says many teams have been sent to the affected area to investigate the matter.

Speaking after meeting management and workers in Lusaka today, Mrs Simukoko said racism is as bad as tribalism as it can breed into war.

She has emphasised that the place is still conducive for everyone.

Mrs Simukoko has disclosed that the Ministry of Labour has directed management to put workers on permanent jobs.

She also said management has been directed to employ a registered human resource person to handle other labour related matters. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: