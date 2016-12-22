Ban on Night Movement of Public Service Vehicles to Stay-Mushimba Government says it will not revoke Statutory Instrument -SI- 76 restricting the movement of public service vehicles at night.

Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba says the SI is a safety measure that is cushioning road accidents.

Mr. Mushimba says government is engaging stakeholders that are affected by the move and is exploring possible solutions.

He has admitted that though the ban on movement of Public service vehicles at night has a strain on the economy, it is necessary to save lives.

Mr. MUSHIMBA says government is putting in place other measures to ensure the ban is relaxed.

The Minister was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.