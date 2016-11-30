B FLOW TO REPRESENT AFRICA IN HOLLYWOOD B Flow has been selected to represent the entire African music industry in Hollywood as part of a worldwide movement called Keep The Promise by AIDS Healthcare Foundation . B Flow will be working with some of America’s most celebrated individuals like Common, Patti LaBelle, Jojo and more. The KTP free music concert will take place on 30th November at The Dolby Theatre and will honor Harry Belafonte.

The Dolby Theatre is a live-performance auditorium in the Hollywood and Highland Center shopping mall and entertainment complex, on Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, the 2nd largest city and most populous county in the United States

The event is proudly brought to you by American organisation AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to commemorate World AIDS day .