[…] 22 perish in Serenje road horror […]

22 people died while 48 passengers sustained injuries in an accident involving a Power Tools, Scania bus registration number ACR 6315 which was coming from Nakonde heading to Kitwe with 70 passengers on board.

The accident happened in the early hours of today, 16th September, 2016 at about 01 30 hours, 2 Km from Serenje turn off in Malekani area when the driver of the bus Baron Chibwe, 39 failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed.

Among the deceased, are 15 males, five females and one female juvenile.

Three officers, one from RATSA identified as David Manjulunji and two from Fire Brigade identified as Ernest Mulenga and Mubita Simasiku who were among the officers that were conducting a rescue operation at the scene of the accident died on the spot while six police officers sustained injuries after they were hit by a truck laden with bags of maize which failed to break as it approached the accident scene and the driver did not stop after the accident.

The truck had earlier hit into a RATSA toll truck which was packed at the scene of accident.

The total number of people who have died in both accidents is 25. 11 bodies of the deceased have been transported to Kabwe General Hospital mortuary, 12 are in Serenje General Hospital mortuary, one body has been identified and picked by relatives while the body of Mr Manjulunji has been transported to University Teaching Hospital Mortuary in Lusaka.

Investigations have been instituted to bring to book the driver of the truck who is currently on the run.

In a joint statement, Police Deputy Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo and RTSA Spokesman Frederick Mubanga said the they are yet to propose to government to ban public transport vehicles from moving at night so as to avoid occurrences of such accidents.